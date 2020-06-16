Simply Fresh eyes rapid expansion

By | Published: 12:02 am 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Sustainable farming solutions in countries with arid climates such as India have caused an increased interest in hydroponic farms, which practice growing plants without soil in a nutrient-rich water solution. Hyderabad-based agri-tech company, Simply Fresh India, with its new 150-acre farm at Arjunpatla, Siddipet, uses soil-less farming technology, to make available produce that is free of chemicals and pesticides. The company is expanding its presence pan-India and overseas.

Sachin Darbarwar, founder and CEO of Simply Fresh India, told Telangana Today, “Our Rs 120-crore facility at Arjunpatla, Siddipet is one of the most modern and advanced precision farms in India. It is roughly around 150 acres, with 62 acres of land under development as a part of the phase-I. Of this, 22 acres of infrastructure is ready comprising automated artificial intelligence (AI)-controlled retractable greenhouses, which are divided into nursery, R&D, and for growing medicinal plants, leafy greens and vine crops. Another 40 acres is dedicated for seeding and germination room, water treatment plant and tanks, temperature-controlled packhouse, six acres of man-made pond for rainwater harvesting, worker quarters and power supply room. The company is looking at creating about 150-200 jobs when the farm is fully functional.”

Wider basket

He added, “In the first phase, we will be growing varieties of fresh produce, which includes, 11 types of lettuces, vine crops-cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, fruity peppers, fresh herbs-Italian basil, thyme, oregano, sage, microgreens, leafy greens-kale, spinach, arugula, edible flowers and nutraceutical raw material such as turmeric, ashwagandha and shatavari besides others. As a part of our future set of produce, we plan to grow more for contract farming for bespoken volumes for major corporates.”

Simply Fresh farms produce a full line of medicinal plants and fresh produce year-round at its greenhouses. The farm is digitally controlled by an AI platform called ‘Farm in A Box’ (FiAB), which determines and detects climate conditions and requirements for the plants and alters the environment to suit their needs.

Darbarwar added, “Before Covid-19, we used to serve the HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) segment and modern retail. We used to export a small quantity. With the new farm getting ready, we are eyeing more export opportunities (taking the contribution to 40 per cent), while continuing to cater to HoReCa and modern retail. We currently supply to all the major retailers in Hyderabad and have partnered with BigBasket and Amazon Fresh. We are also catering to Mumbai and Bengaluru. We will also foray into New Delhi, Chennai and Goa. In each city, we will have a distributor with warehouse and cold chain infrastructure. Once Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru markets open up, we could also set up farms similar to what we have done in Siddipet.”

On the exports front, the company is looking at the UK and Middle East, while in the domestic market, it wants to have presence in 100-150 supermarkets, and establish stronger online presence.

