Simply Fresh tackling Covid-19-induced supply chain crisis

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Simply Fresh, which engages in growing residue-free produce by adopting precision agriculture, has a full line of medicinal plants and fresh produce. The company which has been supplying its fresh produce to several key markets in India and exporting its medicinal plants and extracts to overseas markets is impacted due to the supply chain constraints arising from Covid-19 lockdown. To tackle this crisis, it is now recreating its own logistics and supply chain and creating new markets.

The company’s founders, Sachin and Shweta Darbarwar have been cultivating through hydroponic farming and supplying salad leaves & vegetables, exotic berries and edible flowers to star hotels, restaurants and retailers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai in the pre-Covid-19 stage.

Explaining the current scenario, Sachin Darbarwar, founder, Simply Fresh, told Telangana Today, “Our business is impacted heavily because of the Covid lockdown as hotels, restaurants and corporates are shut down. The company has witnessed 50-60 per cent revenue loss month-on-month in March and expecting the same this month. We are ensuring as much as supply as possible for the retail sector. We are supplying to retailers across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune and are exploring to send vegetable trucks to the gated communities in Hyderabad. We are also pushing a lot of stock through online, as the fresh produce is key to boosting immunity. Another trend that is seen is that the cart size was big in the initial days of the lockdown as people went into panic buying and this has reduced the frequency of orders by customers subsequently.”

Also, since the third-party logistics is totally disrupted, the company is creating its own supply chain to cater to Hyderabad and other cities across India. For inter-State supply, the company used to depend on third party companies, but because of the lockdown they are running with a very limited capacity.

“Farm, unlike a factory cannot be shut down and resume operations after few days. We have to maintain everything same and we can’t give time off to any of our staff. To enable staff movement, we got good support from the Commissioner of Police and the Horticulture Commissioner to get the required passes, to make sure the farm is serviced well. We are serving certain clients who are 7-8 years into their business, and we can’t let them close their business now,” he added.

Simply Fresh primarily has two farms, one near Shamirpet roughly around 10 acres and the second farm is in Siddipet, spread over 150 acres. The company has 70 people at Shamirpet and 300 working in Siddipet. The company was two weeks away from rolling out its activity at Siddipet farm when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced.

Sachin Darbarwar informed, “Medicinal plants account for 50-60 per cent of our business. Certain nutraceutical companies extract alkaloids from the plants we grow and convert them into a formulation in the form of a tablet. We have also made arrangement with certain extraction units in India and we supply extracts to our clients overseas. Some clients seek just the raw material. With the technology that we use, we are able to provide 2-3 times more alkaloids through our plants compared to the traditional farming. We grow 60 varieties of medicinal plants and of these, primary ones are turmeric, shatavari, ashwagandha and safed musli.”

Export markets will remain affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown as the US and Europe are severely impacted and this may continue for next 6-9 months. Switzerland, Italy and the UK are the major markets for medicinal plants in Europe, while the US is an emerging market. India is still a nascent market to tap, he observed.

