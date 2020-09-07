Sindhu agrees to play in Uber Cup

According to BAI tweet, Sindhu, who had initially said she is withdrawing because of a family puja, has postponed her function at home and instead play in the Thomas and Uber Cup which is scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11

Hyderabad: World champion PV Sindhu has agreed to play in Uber Cup thanks to the initiative taken by Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to BAI tweet, Sindhu, who had initially said she is withdrawing because of a family puja, has postponed her function at home and instead play in the Thomas and Uber Cup which is scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

Sindhu’s name was missing in the 26 Indian shuttlers list that will prepare themselves for the upcoming Denmark tournament. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had given go ahead for the proposed national badminton camp by chief national coach Pullela Gopichand that started at SAI-Gopichand Academy here on Monday. The camp will conclude on September 27.

According to the BAI tweet, Biswas requested Sindhu to join the team as India have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal in the tournament.

The BAI has taken all necessary precautions in view of Covid-19. The players, coaches and support staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for Covid -19 before they travel to Hyderabad and would only be allowed in the academy, once they produce Covid-19 negative certificate.

Once they are at the academy, they will be isolated and tested again on the sixth day of the quarantine and would only be allowed in the field of play once they have cleared the second round of Covid-19 test.

The SAI officials will educate players and staff on the process to be followed and necessary precautions to be taken during the course of their stay at the academy.

