Sindhu always made reaching the finals seem easy

Hyderabad: She is still 24 years old and a few Indian players have a record like PV Sindhu. Eminent journalist V Krishnaswamy has described the fairytale journey of Sindhu in the book, “Shuttling to the Top”. He feels that she is already a big inspiration for the next generation of not just badminton players, but for players of all the other sports too.

Sindhu stamped herself as a ‘big tournament’ player reaching the finals in every tournament. “In a sport where the calendar is crowded with championships through the year, few players have a record like Sindhu does in major events like the Olympics, the Commonwealth or the Asian Games or even the World Championships or the BWF World Tour Finals.’’

He further says in ten such events since the 2016 Olympic Games, she reached the final eight times. She fell before the final only twice: at the BWF World Tour Finals in 2016, when she lost in the semi-final in Dubai; and at the 2019 BWF Tour final, where she lost in the Group Stage in Guangzhou. “The Olympic Games and the World Championships are the topmost competitions except that the World Championships are not held in the year of the Olympics. Sindhu has reached the final of each one since 2016. No other player has so consistent a record at the big events.’’

Sindhu, according to Swamy, in the four years since then, brought together a nation’s sports lovers like few have done before. “They celebrate with her and grieve with her too. She was the one who made ‘reaching the finals’ seem easy, but it took a couple of years to get past that stage to lift trophies at the highest levels.’’

Rightly said by the author, no other player has so consistent a record at the big events. “With age by her side, Sindhu still has at least one more Olympic Games in 2024, if not two, besides many more World Championships. In the end when the curtains fall on an illustrious career, what matters most is how many Grand Slams tennis players have against their name or how many Majors golfers have to their credit, he says, adding “with her current record of reaching title rounds so often could be in the list of legends by the time she hangs up her racket.’’

Describing further on the meteoritic rise of Sindhu, the author says with her current record of reaching title rounds so often could be in the list of legends by the time she hangs up her racket.

Swamy also talks about the other side of Sindhu. “She is soft-spoken and ever-smiling. She has always been a delight to cover and write about. Over the past few years, I have never seen her turn down a request for an autograph from any youngster nor a request for a selfie with her. She may ask them to wait for the training session to end, but will neither forget nor fail to oblige at the end of it.’’

In the book, the author mentions the sacrifices made by their father PV Ramana and Vijaya. “Theirs has been a stirring tale of sacrifices. Right from the beginning, they felt they had a champion in their hands and they spared no effort to mould her into one. They were duly rewarded with not just a champion, but a great daughter too. It has been a pleasure to cover the first part of her superb career.’’

