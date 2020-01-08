Sindhu and Rajamouli are game changers of the decade

By | Published: 8:22 pm

The Hyderabad station of the radio network shortlisted 10 personalities based on on-air audience nomination. The campaign commenced in December last year and will culminate this weekend with the felicitation of SS Rajamouli as the BIG Game Changer of the decade for taking Telugu films to international platforms. PV Sindhu, the only woman in Indian badminton history to have won five World championship medals and an Olympic silver was also recognised for their efforts.

The radio network awarded SS Rajamouli for creating the record-breaker Baahubali, which was received by his nephew Simha Koduri. Director Tarun Bhaskar was felicitated for paving the way for new-age cinema in the Telugu film industry.

Another awardee was Vijay Gopal, a social activist who single-handedly filed many Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and fought against many illegal practices in Telangana. His biggest achievement came when the government waived off parking charges across all multiplexes and cinema halls in the State based on his PIL.

