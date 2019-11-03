Sindhu, Gopichand release biographical anthology of bizman

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Ace badminton player PV Sindhu and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Sunday launched a biographical anthology titled ‘Blood Sweat and Honey’ penned by Chairman of Agile Group, VRK Rao. In the book, Rao narrates his experiences as an Indian Air Force squadron leader, coping with family tragedies, shaping a business enterprise while being a single parent of three kids and eventually building a successful business.

“It gives me immense pleasure to release my book at this time when Agile Group is celebrating its 25 years of existence,” he said.

After releasing the book, Sindhu praised Rao for achieving success in diverse fields. “Despite humble beginnings and personal tragedies, he attained success in diverse fields and built a thriving business group. His is an inspirational life and I am happy to release his biographical anthology,” she said.

Pullela Gopichand said Rao has managed to balance his family, profession, personal health and values. “It is important that we learn from the previous generation about how they reached life’s goal posts undeterred by challenges and uncompromising on values,” he said.

