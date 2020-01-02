Sindhu has the knack of coming good in big tourneys: Gopichand

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: With 2020 being the Olympic year, all eyes will be on badminton stars like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth or Kidambi Srikanth. Although 2019 there were only a few good results like Sindhu winning the women’s title in the World Championship or the rise of the young doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles, chief coach Pullela Gopichand is confident of turnaround of fortunes in the Tokyo Olympics in July this year.

Gopichand said every second year is challenging. “Of course this being an Olympic year, it is all the more exciting one. It is a big one. We have done consistently well in the last three Olympics and we hope to finish on a high this time in Tokyo,’’ said the coach while talking to Telangana Today.

He added there is a bit of responsibility and a tinge of nervousness in the Olympic year. “But then we have to accept to the realities and go ahead with challenges.’’

Gopichand admitted that there were a few setbacks last year. “But if you look in 2015, we had faced this type of challenge and it was a tough year. However, we managed to pull out something and Sindhu won the silver at Rio Olympics in 2016. Therefore, the next seven months are very crucial and key is to have a good preparation for the big event.’’

Sindhu has the knack of coming good in big events like World Championship or Olympics, according to Gopichand. “I think she had her ups and downs last year. But she has the knack of putting her best foot forward in big events like the Olympics and the World Championship. I hope she will continue her winning streak this year.’’

As on Saina Nehwal, Gopichand said she was looking good in the last couple of weeks. “I think she has the experience and if she manages to be injury-free, she *could have a good run in the Olympics.’’

The coach felt that B Sai Praneeth was always a talented player. “He worked hard to win the bronze in the World Championship. But it all depends on his fitness. With improved fitness, he has the potential to produce good results in big tournaments like Olympics. He has the strokes and the game to beat the best players of the world.‘’

For coach, Kidambi Srikanth is a quality player. “He had a tough time with injuries and fitness in 2019. But he is a very good player and quality of strokes and ability he can bounce back any time.’’

But the emergence of Satwiksairaj and Chirag that has brought joy to the Indian badminton fraternity. “They were impressive and they had very good results in many of the tournaments. They have to be more focused and look for consistency.’’

