Sindhu launches app for breast cancer awareness in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative, a life size Augmented Reality (AR) to create awareness on early detection of breast cancer was launched by city-based voluntary organisation, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation on Monday. The AR technology was launched by ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who happens to be first celebrity to be featured in the unique campaign. With the help of life size augmented reality, a star or even a doctor, can virtually visit home and interact with individuals. All one has to do is to download the app.

Once you open the app, by placing your phone over the corner space in your room, you will see a life-size image of the star or the doctor speaking to you, through AR technology. The whole idea is to have a one-on-one interaction, without actually being there.

Badminton star Sindhu commended the Foundation for championing the initiative. “I hope that many more lives would be saved through the awareness created by the foundation with this technology. If my celebrity status can help achieve this goal, I would consider it as good fortune to have been associated with this noble campaign,” she said.

Dr P Raghu Ram, Founder and Director of the Cancer Foundation said that he would also seek State government’s help in using the technology to empower people in villages across Telangana. The Foundation’s chief advisor, Jayesh Ranjan said that the AR initiative was a significant step in conveying the message about early detection of breast cancer to a large group of people. The app of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation is available for download in Google Play.

