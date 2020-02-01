Sindhu loses battle with Tai Tzu in Hunters’ loss

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The much-awaited clash in the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League between World Champion PV Sindhu and World No.2 Tai Tzu Ying lived up to its hype with both players dishing out high-quality game. However, it was the queen of deception Tai Tzu who came out triumphant to continue her domination over the Indian. She rallied from a game down to lead defending champion Bengaluru Raptors to their first win with 3-0 scoreline at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

In a must-win situation to stay alive in the tie after losses in the first two games in the day, Hunters’ captain fought tooth and nail before going down 15-11, 13-15, 9-15. But it was Sindhu who took the lead winning first game after trailing 0-3. She went on to win four straight points to lead at 8-5. Tai Tzu found the net on a couple of occasions and a wide shot saw Sindhu take the first game.

But the diminutive Tai Tzu brought her deceptive game to the fore. Despite trailing 5-8, the Chinese Taipei player won five straight points to take 12-8 lead and win the game to stretch it to decider. With her net game not proving effective, Tai Tzu used the flanks to good effect as she made Sindhu run across and take a commanding 10-5 lead. She found net a couple of times and a usually calm Tai Tzu let her emotions out. She, however, didn’t let Sindhu comeback with some accurate and powerful. With Sindhu’s loss, hosts were down and out as scorecard read (-1)-3.

Earlier, men’s doubles pair of Ben Lane and Vladimir Ivanov went down to Chan Peng Soon and Rian Agung Saputro 13-15, 15-9, 12-15 in the opening men’s doubles match. Sourabh Verma continued his poor form as he went down in his Trump match against Raptors’ Brice Leverdez 12-15, 15-10, 6-15. This is his third loss in four matches for the World No. 28 Indian and a third loss in Trump matches for the hosts this season.

Sourabh conceded early lead in the first game 0-3 before closing the gap to 6-8. But the World No. 39 French player looked sharper on the court and took the first game. The Indian was playing a catch-up game in the second before drawing level at 8-all. He won five points to open up the lead and take the match into decider. However, it was a total mismatch. Leverdez opened up a huge lead of 8-1 as Sourabh committed numerous errors hitting wide and finding net regularly. Sourabh eventually ran out of steam and went down rather tamely.

Later, Ivanov and Sikki Reddy defeated Chan Peng Soon and Eom Hey Won 15-13, 15-11 in the latter’s Trump match wipe out the deficit for the hosts. However, Daren Liew failed to win his singles tie going to B Sai Praneeth 15-11, 15-6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.