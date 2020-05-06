Sindhu takes to book reading on advise of Rijiju

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:47 am

Hyderabad: In this hour of crisis where sportspersons are forced to stay indoors without any practice sessions or games for more than 45 days, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been a source of inspiration with his tweet messages. In his latest tweet he has encouraged all the sportsperson to take to book reading.

According to Rijiju, a good book for your mindset is equivalent to a good nutrition for your physical performance. “Like muscles in the body, the brain requires exercise to keep it strong and healthy. Reading also brings about focus and tranquillity,’’ he said.

I’m happy to see our top athletes like @Pvsindhu1 having very good reading habits. Reading boosts focus and concentration and also increases the capacity for longer attention spans. https://t.co/eKHSOSJuXa — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2020



Encouraged by his message, World badminton champion PV Sindhu took to book reading. She tweeted and posted a picture: “Best time to sit back and read. I hope you are all using this time to catch up on some reading.’’

India’s top ranked women’s table tennis player Manika Batra said in the tweet: “Reading a book is a great way to spend time during lockdown.’’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .