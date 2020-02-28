Singareni aims at 850L ton coal production

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the ever increasing fuel needs of the country, the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is chalking out plans to increase coal production to 850 lakh ton by 2025. The plan is to bring in new technology and also to seek help from world leaders in the coal excavation business.

SCCL Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, addressing the Australia-India Business Exchange conference organised by the Australia Trade and Investment Commission here on Thursday, said that SCCL had entered into an agreement with Australian organization CSIRI in 2006, through which training on safety in coal mines was imparted to the officers of the company. “Similarly, we are studying the Tube Bundle gas monitoring system installed with the help of Australia,” he said. The SCCL also purchased several safety equipment and machines from Down Under.

The Director said the company which will be staring operations in two Open Cast mines in Telangana and another two in Odisha has set its target as 859 lakh ton to be achieved with the help of modern technology. The SCCL also sought Australia’s cooperation in the fields of sand production from Over Burden (OB), Solar power generation on OB Dumps, establishment of Coal Washeries at Open Cast mines.

State IT Principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan in his address invited Australian firms to invest in Telangana and also to set up a Mining University in Telangana. He opined that SCCL requires advanced technology in the fields of sand making, cement, granite and other related industries. He suggested that Australia can set up industries in these sectors here in Telangana rather than exporting machines to the SCCL.

