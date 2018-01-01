Singareni aims at uninterrupted coal supply to thermal power plants

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Hyderabad: With the State government launching uninterrupted quality and free power supply scheme, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is gearing up to supply necessary coal for thermal power plants in the State.

The SCCL management had set a coal production target of 2.1 lakh tonnes per day and daily supply of 2.15 lakh tonnes of coal over next three months for current fiscal of 2017-18.

In a release, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar gave a clarion call to the company workers and employees to push the limits for improving coal production to meet requirements of thermal power plants in the State.

The company has set a record of sorts by producing a whopping 2.12 lakh tonnes of coal on December 27 and supplied 2.16 lakh tonnes on the same day.

“As the State government is supplying uninterrupted quality power to all consumers, it is our duty to ensure uninterrupted supply of coal to these power plants,” he said.

SCCL witnessed a nine per cent growth in coal supply with 467 lakh tonnes of coal supplied during nine months period (April-December) in current fiscal of 2017-18 against coal supply of 427 lakh tonnes for corresponding period in 2016-17.

Similarly, an over-burden of 282.9 million cubic metres was removed in nine months period of 2017-18 indicating a growth rate of 28 per cent against 221.7 million cubic metres for corresponding period last fiscal. The company has achieved a coal production of 419 lakh tonnes during this nine months period.