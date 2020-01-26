Singareni aims to reach Rs 50,000 crore turnover

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) would reach turnover of Rs 50,000 crore from the present Rs 25,000 crore in the coming five years as the company was planning to achieve the target of a hundred million tonne coal production by 2025.

Revealing this, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations at Singareni Bhavan here, said SCCL had become the first coal company in the country to enter into solar and thermal power generation. He urged all employees to rededicate themselves to serve the nation with production of required supply of coal for thermal power stations.

“We have a bright future ahead. Let’s work unitedly and continue the saga of success in coal production and power generation,” he said.

Sridhar honoured the best officers and employees including Administrative Manager N Bhaskar, PRO B Mahesh, Finance Manager B Arvind, Civil Supervisor R Venkateswar Reddy, PA to Directors D Vijay Kumar. ED (Coal Movement) J Allwyn, Advisor (Mining) DN Prasad, Advisor (Forestry) Surendra Pandey, General Manager CDN Anthony Raja were also present. Outsourced employees were also honoured by Anthony Raja at a meeting later.

