Singareni CMD N Sridhar receives Bharatiya Mahantam Award at Bangkok

Hyderabad: Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar received the prestigious Bharatiya Mahantam Puraskar 2019-20, at the 13th Asian Business and Social Forum conference held on Friday night at Bangkok, Thailand under the auspices of the AsiaOne magazine.

Asia One magazine selected Sridhar as one of the most efficient CEOs among the Asian countries in the fields of Business, Commerce and Industry. Sridhar received the award from the chief guests, Ambassador of Morocco Abdelillah Al Hosssni and Ambassador of Maldives Mohammad Jinna at the International conference.

The organizers announced that this award is being given in recognition of his contribution for the record breaking sales, profits and growth rate achieved by the Company in the last 5 years. On this occasion an audio visual on the growth of Singareni under the leadership of Sridhar was shown.

Speaking on this occasion after receiving award Sridhar said that this award is an international recognition for the collective hard work of “Singarenians” under the guidance of the State Chief Minister S K.Chandrashekhar Rao.

When compared to 2014 in the last 5 years the sales of Singareni have increased from Rs 14,078 crores to Rs 25,071 crores. Profits have gone up from Rs 490 crores to Rs 1767 crores, coal transport has gone up from 58 million tons to 68 million tons , Coal production has gone up from 52 million tons to 62 million tons creating records. Singareni stood ahead in sales and profits growth rate, better than any other government organization.

