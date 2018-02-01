Singareni CMO issue: Advocate to assist Hyderabad HC

By | Legal Corespondent | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Thursday proceeded to appoint a senior advocate to assist the court on the question whether the Chief Medical Officer of Singareni Colleries would be subject to the jurisdiction of the Lok Ayukta.

The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by the Chief Medical Officer questioning the directions of the Lok Ayukta to investigate against him a complaint lodged by one Y Prem Kumar.

The petitioner contended that he was not a public servant as described under the Act and therefore the Lok Ayukta erred in ordering an investigation in exercise of his statutory powers. The bench found that the complainant appeared as a party in person and proceeded to appoint a senior counsel to assist the court.

GO 111 challenged

A two-judge bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice K Amarnath Goud adjourned till Feb, 15 a batch of cases on the validity of GO 111. The erstwhile government had banned construction within 10 km radius of Gandipet lake.

Multiple writ petitions were filed challenging the GO and some complaining against its non-implementation. Meanwhile, the government filed an application in 2010 that certain villages were wrongly entered in the zone covered by the GO and they required to be removed from the provisions of the GO.

The government informed the court that it was considering withdrawal of the GO. The bench said it would hear the matter together on Feb 15.

Petition admitted

Justice S V Bhatt admitted a criminal petition to quash the case initiated against Teja Raju for certain offences under the Companies Act.

According to the Serious Fraud Investigation Agency, the company had made a donation of Rs 5 lakh to a political party with in the prevented incubatory period of three years.

The directors had filed an application for being excused in exercise of power under the Companies Act.

Meanwhile, when the SFIO filed the criminal case the present petition was filed contending the complaint was barred by limitation and therefore the criminal court erred in taking cognizance of the complaint.