Singareni Collieries Company Ltd board clears Rs 3,000 cr

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: The 552th Board of Directors meeting of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) under the chairmanship of company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar here on Saturday has set a target of 675 lakh tonnes of coal production during the year 2020-21. The board also cleared an investment of Rs 3,000 crore for the financial year.

The Board has decided to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government to produce 675 lakh tonnes of coal. The Board also approved works related with clearance of Over Burden (OB) that arises out of opencast mining of coal. The Board decided to allow purchase of sprinkler tanks and cranes to move heavy equipment. Proposals of new mine plans also have been cleared.

State Energy Principal Secretary Ajay Mishra, Union Coal Ministry Deputy Secretary PSL Swami, Western Coal Fields Ltd chairman Rajeev Ranjan Mishra, Singareni Directors S Shankar, S Chandrasekhar, B Bhaskar Rao, and N Balram also participated in the meeting.

