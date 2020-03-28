Singareni continues to produce coal, for uninterrupted power supply

By | Published: 12:46 pm 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the need for round the clock uninterrupted quality power supply for the consumers who are staying at home during the Lockdown, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is working in three shifts to produce enough coal to the Thermal power stations in the state.

In a statement here on Saturday the SCCL has said that the coal miners and staff are taking enough precautions while continuing with their work categorized under emergency services. The decision to march on with the work was taken despite of few workers associations demanded shut down fearing virus infection to staff who work in close quarters.

The SCCL which has to work as per the instructions of the Union Coal Ministry has decided to work even in critical conditions , like other coal mines in the country. All associated mines of the Coal India company are also working without a break like SCCL. Western Coal Fields have produced a record 4.29 lakh tons of coal on March 27. “But all precautions have been taken in all mining areas to avoid social contact and also implementing all safety precautions advised by the state government,” the statement said.

Coal Miners donate Rs 8.5 crore for CMRF

Different staff associations of the SCCL have donated their one day salary amounting to Rs 8.5 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Saturday. Recognized Union and Officers announced Rs 7.5 crore, 2400 officers announced a donation of Rs 1 crore. The Officers Association President Jakkam Ramesh said that soon they will hand over the cheque to the Chief Minister. They said that they have earlier donated during natural calamities during Latur Earthquake and Diviseema cyclone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .