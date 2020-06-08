Singareni employee dies with Coronavirus

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Peddapalli: A 55-year-old Singareni employee died of coronavirus in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday morning. A resident of Pothanacolony, 8 incline colony, the deceased is working as pump operator in civil department, Ramagundam-II of Singareni Collieries Limited.

As he was sick during the last one week, family members took him to Singareni area hospital on June 6 from where he had been referred to Medicure hospital, Hyderabad. Doctors in the hospital conducted corona test on him and he was tested positive for virus at 9 am on Monday. He was breathed his last at 11 am in Medicure hospital itself while preparing arrangements to shift him to Gandhi hospital.

