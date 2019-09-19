Singareni miners’ problems to be tackled on priority: KCR

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the government was ready to solve any problem faced by employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He also assured a delegation of MLAs representing constituencies that fall in the districts in which SCCL operates that he will make an announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday regarding sharing of the company’s profits for the year 2018-19 with its employees.

The MLAs met the Chief Minister in his Assembly chambers to explain the difficulties and challenges faced by SCCL employees. The meeting was also attended by SCCL Managing Director N Sridhar and Principal Secretary in the CMO, S Narsing Rao.

Chandrashekhar Rao directed Sridhar to call for a meeting with all the MLAs, MLCs and MPs in whose constituencies SCCL operations are spread over to discuss the issues the elected representatives want to discuss and arrive at solutions. The MLAs who attended the meeting were Balka Suman, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Diwakar Rao, Vanama Venkateswarulu, Durgam Chinnaiah, Sandra Venkataveeraiah, Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya Bhanoth, and Korukanti Chander.

Compassionate jobs

Meanwhile, during the question hour in the Assembly, Finance Minster T Harish Rao responding to a request from Balka Suman, assured the MLA that the issue of compassionate appointments in SCCL would be attended to. Suman had said that SCCL management was rejecting some applications for compassionate appointments for dependents of current employees who were seeking retirement on medical grounds. “The company is not accepting some of the medically unfit applications by employees. The SCCL medical board is rejecting the applications and the government should look into this issue,” Suman said.

Harish Rao was responding to Suman who also asked a question on the total number of vacancies in the government that have been filled so far. Harish Rao said that as many as 1,17,714 vacancies in the government have been filled and recruitment process was also on for another 31,668 jobs in the government.

Referring to the issue of cases being filed in courts with respect to some recruitments that Balka Suman mentioned, the Minister said that nearly 900 such cases were filed in the courts. In some cases the courts have issued stay orders while some cases are under appeal. The Attorney General and Additional Attorney General are working to get the pending cases resolved, Harish Rao said. One of the recruitment processes that was affected as a result of court cases was that of teachers, he added.

RFCL recruitments

Meanwhile, on the issue of recruitment of locals by the Ramagundam Fertilizer Company Limited (RFCL) that was raised during Zero Hour by TRS MLA Korukanti Chander, Minister for IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development KT Rama Rao said the government will call a meeting with company officials to discuss the issue. If required, a training centre for the locals to equip them with necessary skills can be set up, the Minister said.

Chander had said that the fertilizer factory management has recruited 249 personnel but not a single local found a place among those who were provided with employment at RFCL. The Fertilizer Corporation of India and the Centre are ignoring our pleas. “We had hoped that with the State government providing various incentives, locals will find jobs in the factory,” Chander said.

