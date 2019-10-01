Singareni Passenger Train to be run with conventional rakes from Oct 5

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Kothagudem: Officials of South Central Railways (SCR) have finally conceded to the public demand seeking replacement of MEMU rakes of Singareni Fast Passenger Train with conventional rakes.

It may be recalled that the SCR had replaced conventional coaches of Singareni Passenger Train with Push-pull (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units-MEMU) coaches from March 25 this year. The replacement of rakes led to serious protests by locals.

On some occasions, the passengers on board Push-pull staged flash rail-rokos expressing their displeasure as the coaches lacked sufficient lavatories and shortage of seats as the number of coaches were also reduced. The office bearers of Akhila Bharata Yadava Mahasabha and other organisations had taken the issue to the notice of the SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya who visited Kothagudem in the first week of September. Presenting their case in a strong manner they sought to replace MEMU rakes with conventional ones. Kothagudem MLA V Venkateswar Rao and others also urged the SCR GM to look into the matter for the convenience of thousands of passengers in coal belt area.

As a result the SCR GM approved the replacement of MEMU rakes with conventional rakes and an order in this regard has been issued by the SCR on Monday night. According to the diktat, the replacement of rakes would come into effect from October 5.

Singareni Passenger Train, which is being run with different numbers for different stretches in between Bhadrachalam Road-BDCR (Kothagudem) to Balharshah in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, will also change its numbers from October 5 onwards.

The change will be as follows; 67201 Kazipet(KZJ) to Balharshah (BPQ) will be 57121 KZJ-BPQ, 67202 Balharshah to Sirpur Town (SRUR) will be 57124 BPQ-SRUR, 67203 Bhadrachalam Road (BDCR) to Sirpur Town will be 57123 BDCR-SRUR and 67204 Sirpur Town to Kazipet will be 57122 SRUR-KZJ, the SCR officials mentioned.

“It is a good development that SCR officials responded to the complaints of the people in coal belt area”, said Yadava Mahasabha leader Janga Shyamchander Yadav, adding that the locals would really be happy only after the MEMU rakes were replaced on October 5.

