Singareni power project gets green nod

By | Published: 12:39 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Union Environment Ministry granted environmental clearance to the proposed Rs 5,879.62 cr expansion plan of Thermal power station of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Friday. The State-owned SCCL has applied for expansion of the existing 1200 MW power plant located at Pegadapalli village in Mancherial district to 2000 MW last year.

The proposed 800 MW plant has cleared the initial hurdle of several rounds of discussions and appraisals before the Green panel gave approval. Based on their report the Environment Ministry gave its nod paving for augmentation of two 600 MW units which are functional and are performing exceptionally well.

SCCL Director (E&M) S Shankar told Telangana Today that the crucial permission in the shape of EC has almost cleared the main hurdle but the major decision of when to begin the project will be taken up in phased manner after the government gives its go ahead. “At present Telangana has surplus power and thermal projects such as Bhadradri, Yadadri, and NTPC are under construction and will add to the power supply. In addition, the SCCL is going for Solar power in a big way,” he said. The decision to invest in the project will be taken based on demand for power.

Deputy General Manager (E & M) Viswanatha Raju at Kothagudem, said over phone that the SCCL has proposed 127 hectares available adjacent to the existing plant and the company will now have to decide on when to start working on the project. However, it is said that the EC came up with few conditions, but the SCCL official refused to divulge further details.

The SCCL is a government-owned coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Union Government. The Union Government’s administration of the company is through the Ministry of Coal. Taking a plunge into power production following the call of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bangaru Telangana initiative, the SCCL became the first ever Indian Coal company to foray into power generation.

Power plant synchronisation was completed on March 13, 2016 for Unit 1 and on September 1, 2016 for Unit 2. The power plant was dedicated to nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016. In short time the power plants shot into national fame by achieving 91.74 record Plant Load Factor (PLF) proving its mettle. The achievement came this year in August when it stood fifth among other national Thermal power plants.

