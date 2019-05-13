Singareni registers four-fold increase in profits

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has emerged as one of the best performing State-owned entities in the country. Not only has it since increased its production of coal by leaps and bounds since 2013-14, it has also seen a near four-fold increase in profits during the period.

According to SCCL, the coal production major has even outstripped the ‘Maharatnas’ in terms of growth in sales and profits. The Maharatnas are eight high performing companies owned by the Central Government – Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coal India Limited, Oil & Natural Gas Company, National Thermal Power Corporation, Gas Authority of India Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

Singareni’s sales in 2013-14 were to the tune of Rs. 11,928 crore which rose to Rs 25,828 crore in 2018-19 marking a 116.5 per cent growth rate. Similarly, in 2013-14, SCCL profits were Rs 419 crore that rose nearly four times to Rs 1,600 crore in 2018-19, a 282 per cent growth, SCCL said in a news release.

In comparison, among the Maharatnas, IOCL achieved 104.5 per cent growth in the last five years, while for GAIL it was 49 per cent, for ONGC it was 36.5 per cent growth, for BPCL it was 31.2 per cent and for Coal India it was 0.6 per cent. In terms of sales too, Singareni outperformed the Maharatnas, the SCCL release said.

Compared to SCCL’s 116.5 per cent growth in sales in the last five years, Coal India achieved 55.1 per cent growth in sales, ONGC achieved 30.9 per cent growth, GAIL’s sales rose by 28.6 per cent, NTPC’s by 26.5 per cent, BPCL’s by 24.4 per cent, IOCL by 23.8 per cent and BHEL registered 2 per cent growth.

Much of SCCL’s progress came after the formation of Telangana State with the company recording its highest ever coal production, transport, sales and profits. This record performance was made possible because of encouragement and support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who appointed N Sridhar as the Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni.

Expressing happiness over Singareni’s growth in profits and sales, Sridhar said the company can achieve even better targets and that steps were taken to meet the goal of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production and transport in 2018-19.

“Keeping in mind the demands for coal and power in the state and country, SCCL will be going ahead with a growth of 10 per cent very year. By 2025, Singareni hopes to cross coal production target of 100 million tonnes”, he said.

