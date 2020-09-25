Singareni remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam

By | Published: 11:34 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni collieries remembered SP Balasubrahmanyam who rendered the ‘Jai Singareni” song which still plays as a ring tone in the mobile phones of the coal belt. He recorded the song written by the Singareni communication officer Ganashankar Pujari on December 18 , 2003 at Keertana Studio in Ameerpet here. Usha was the other singer that accompanied Balu.

The song “Jai Singareni Jai Singareni, Jai Sirula Veni, Jai Kalpavalli, Jai Jai Kanna Talli” was penned to commemorate the foundation day celebrations at that time. The then Chairman and Managing Director RH Khwaja suggested to record an anthem for the collieries and Balu was called for recording. While Balu was busy in other recordings at that time, he made a point to arrive here and record the song, that too on his birthday.

The SCCL remembers that Balu after he was told about the important role that the Singareni collieries plays in lighting the lives of crores of people, he took only half of the amount he was offered and sang the song . “The song recorded two decades ago is still fresh and is a source of inspiration to all of us. I think this is the only song that he ever sang for a coal company. I am blessed to write the song that was sung by a legendary singer,” Pujari said.

