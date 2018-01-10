Singareni stall inaugurated

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: A stall by Singareni Seva Samithi was inaugurated by Singareni Collieries Company Limited General Manager (CDS) J Nagaiah and officials of Seva Sangh at the All India Industrial Exhibition on Monday evening.

“People living in and around Singareni work in self-employment groups and they manufacture bags, purses and other items. They will sell these items at the exhibition over the next 45 days. This is a practice that has been taking place for the last 10 years,” one of the organisers said.

Representatives of Gandhi Darshan said the exhibition provides the best opportunity for people working in over 300 SHGs as there is a lot of demand for the items made by them in the US.