SCCL synchronizes first 5MW solar unit

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has created history of sorts on Friday when it synchronized its first 5 MW solar power generating unit to the 33 KV power line, making it the only such coal company to have the capability of producing both Thermal and Solar based electricity in the country.

The solar unit is a part of the 220 MW power plant being built at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur of Mancherial district of the state. The synchronization took place exactly at 2.27 pm.

“The solar unit will be producing 220 MW of power by August 2020, which will augment the 1200 MW of thermal power produced by the STPP,” company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said . He said that the company undertook solar power generation last year as per the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that fabrication of the solar power units is going on hectic pace in different areas with a total capacity of 220 MW which will be used to meet the electricity requirements of the state.

The CMD expressed his happiness over this achievement and conveyed his thanks to the State Government for its support in establishing solar power plants in Singareni. He also thanked the employees and officers for early completion of Solar Power plant.

The Singareni Collieries known for production of quality coal from the past 130 years, diversified to power generation just three years ago through its, two 600 MW thermal power units . Within fifteen months of its inception the power plant set a record by achieving high Peak Load factor (PLF) and standing fifth among other power plants in the country during 2017-18. The plant caters to 20% of the state’s power requirements.

The decision to further diversify into Solar power came after the Chief Minister directed the setting up a 300 MW solar power unit at the Jaipur facility. Initially construction on a 220 MW plant in five different areas was taken up. Prominent Solar power experts Adani and BHEL companies were chosen and the work on the 10 MW unit , out of which 5MW power was generated and supply has begun on Friday. the 10 MW unit will be completely ready for production by the end of January.

