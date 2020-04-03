Singareni to see that no one receives salary less than Rs 15,000

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will ensure that all the employees will receive their March month salary on April 4 which will not be less than a minimum of Rs 15,000. In a statement here on Friday, SCCL said that the 27,000 employees of the company will receive salary above Rs 15,000.

“The management decided to withhold a part of the salary like many other state governments due to the ongoing lockdown fearing Covid 19 spread. The aim was to pay a part now and the other in the coming days. It was observed that over 13,650 employees might receive a salary less than Rs 15,000 the company changed its earlier decision.

The emoluments will not be less than the stipulated salary even if the employee availed salary advance , Club recovery or Cooperative society loan recovery. SCCL has 43,000 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees out of that 27,000 have availed half of the March salary. However approximately 13,600 might get less than Rs 15,000. Hence it was decided that they also received the stipulated salary.

According to Director (Personnel , Administration and Welfare) S Chandrasekhar the decision was taken after considering the state government’s decision to pay half of the March month salary to its employees . He urged cooperation from the employees. He assured employees that remaining part of the salary will be paid immediately after the situation improves. He also said that the one day salary announced by the employees for the CM Relief Fund will not be deducted from March salary.

He called upon the Singareni workers to cooperate with the management in producing more coal to help the state and the nation to produce more power in the troubled time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .