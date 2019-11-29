Singareni worker commits suicide after stabbing neighbor

By | Published: 12:00 am

Peddapalli: A Singareni worker committed suicide after stabbing his neighbour in Godavarikhani late on Wednesday night. Thamma Ramulu, general mazdur in open cast-III and Chitla Ravinder, Overman in Adriyala coal mine, are staying in Singareni residential complex in Ganganagar. Suspecting that Ravinder was frequently talking with his wife over mobile phone, Ramulu attacked Ravinder with knife on top of the building.

An injured Ravinder ran away from the spot and his family members and neighbors shifted him to Singareni hospital where he was undergoing treatment. On the other hand, Ramulu, who created flutter in the residential complex, entered into his house and locked himself from inside. He was found hanging from the ceiling when the neighbors broke open the door. After coming to know about the incident, police rushed the spot and begun investigation by registering the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.