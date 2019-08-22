Singareni’s Jaipur plant bags 5th place in India

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Thermal Plant at Jaipur in Mancherial district achieved 91.74 per cent plant load factor (PLF) in the first four months of its operations — April to July — in the current fiscal and stood fifth in terms of performance amongst 25 thermal power stations in the country.

This is the second time that the thermal power plant stood fifth at national level. In 2017-18, it stood fifth by achieving 91.09 per cent PLF. The plant produced 3,223 million units of power, of which 3,038 million units were supplied to the power grid at Gajwel for the needs of Telangana.

Thermal power plants that stood in the top five positions are: Budge Budge (West Bengal) came first with 96.46 per cent PLF; Thalcheru (NTPC-Orissa) with 96.30 per cent PLF; Santhaldhih (West Bengal) with 94.34 per cent PLF; Sasan (Reliance-Madhya Pradesh) with 93.87 per cent PLF; and Singareni with 91.74 per cent PLF.

Singareni chairman and managing director N Sridhar congratulated the employees and officials for supplying power to meet the power needs of Telangana by achieving maximum PLF.

