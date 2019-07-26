Singer arrested for ‘bhejo kabristan’ song

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Lucknow: Singer Varun Bahar of “bhejo Kabristan” fame who posted on You Tube a song saying those who did not chant Lord Ram’s name should be sent to the cemetery was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Friday.

Bahar was arrested from Bandarah village in Mankapur at 3 a.m. for uploading the vulgar and provocative songs on the social media, police said. His song said: “Jo na bole Jai Shri Ram, usko bhejo kabristan”.

The singer is known for his vulgar and often provocative songs on his YouTube channel. Several FIRs had been registered against him for his provocative songs. He will be produced in court later in the day.