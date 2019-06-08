Singer killed in accident in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A singer of Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi died in a road accident near Tekula Somaram village of Valigonda mandal in the district on Friday night.

Passerby noticed his body behind a motorcycle, which was lying on roadside and alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

V Kondal (35) took active part in Telangana movement. He was a native of Anajipuram village in Bhongir mandal. The accident took place around 11 pm on Friday night when he was returning to Bhongir after dropping his friends at Tekula Somaram village.

The police are suspecting that the victim might have hit a roadside tree and fell off from the vehicle. Valigonda police filed a case and are investigating into the incident.

Bhongir MLA Pylla Shaker Reddy paid homage to the singer. The body was placed at his house in Anajipuram. A large number of artists from Telangana Samskruthika Sarathi attended the funeral procession in the village.