Singer live streams assault

South African gqom talent shows harassment on Instagram live, sparks outcry on social media

Police in South Africa were investigating on Monday after pop-star Babes Wodumo apparently broadcast live images of her being assaulted by a man, suspected to be her lover.

The country ranks the highest among countries with gender-based violence globally, and the 38-second clip of a young woman being attacked by a shirtless man has sparked a backlash on social media.

“The national commissioner has ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Ms Wodumo so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened if indeed it’s her being assaulted in the video,” the police said.

Wodumo has declined requests for interviews, but her team posted on her Twitter account that “we would like to thank everyone for the messages (of) support about the early morning video”.Wodumo, a celebrated performer of gqom music which blends traditional African sounds with house music, will issue a statement later Monday, it added.

The clip was subsequently deleted from her Instagram profile.A slew of high-profile women in the entertainment industry have posted messages of support for 24-year-old Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.