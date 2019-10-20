Singer Mangli turns actor with Ullala Ullala and Gorjeevan

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Renowned Telugu singer-anchor Mangli is all set ready to enter the big screen, as a lead character. The girl whose real name is Satyavathi will be making her big screen debut with Ullala Ullala, and Gorjeevan.

“All my passion towards singing made me do this, I struggled hard to get to this level. As a Banjara, I’m so proud to act in Gorjeevan, the movie is all about saving a girl and a tree,” says this folk singer.

The movie has been made in Banjara language and is a commercial love story with a social message. Mangli will also be singing one song in the movie directed by KPN Chawhan and produced by Satish Naidu. She will be seen in one song in Ullala Ullala directed by

senior actor Satya Prakash. Singing along with her will be rapper Roll Rida.

Mangli forayed into the small screen with the programme called Matakari Mangli which enjoyed lot of popularity among the masses. Later, she started singing folk songs related to Telangana which made her a celebrity.

She also acted in a couple of serials in ETV and later with Mictv which gave her more recognition as a singer. She opened her YouTube channel Mangli official recently which already clocked 1 lakh subscribers.

After many freelancing gigs in singing and anchoring, the two films will definitely give her a larger platform to connect with the audience.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .