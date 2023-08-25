Singer Rahul Sipligunj submits application for Congress ticket from Goshamahal

07:45 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood playback singer Rahul Sipligunj has submitted an application for a ticket from the Congress party to run in the upcoming state assembly elections. He reportedly wanted to contest from Goshamahal constituency.

The ruling party BRS yet to announce the candidate for the assembly constituency. BRS had already announced its candidates for the polls which are due this December.

In a video which went viral across social media platforms, T Raja Singh, a suspended BJP MLA announced that he would be the official candidate of the party from Goshamahal.