Singers shining with Bathukamma songs on Youtube

By | Published: 12:50 am 7:39 pm

Bathukamma festival, the nine-day-long unique floral celebration of Telangana, is not only cheering women, but providing a platform to a crop of young of artistes who can prove their mettle in singing, dancing, penning lyrics and composing music, who are enabling the ceremony to spread across the globe. It is helping them to become celebrities over the night and to hog the limelight.

The festival has always been an indigenous dais to rural female singers who showcase their singing talent and rouse the spirit of womenfolk. It is now an auspicious occasion to artistes of various crafts for releasing video songs, describing significance of the floral festival. The tradition of producing the songs ahead of the ceremony is catching up with many established singers, lyricists and musicians jumping into the bandwagon.

Mittepalli Surender is pioneer

One of the popular video songs made in connection with Bathukamma festival was, Isuka Tinnelalo Gouramma, which was aired on V6 Telugu News channel in 2013. It became sensational and created a record of sorts by seeing over 30 lakh views on YouTube so far. The tributary song was originally written by folk singer and lyricist Mittapalli Surender of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in 2010. Music was composed by Suresh Bobbili and editor was Uday Kumbam, who later excelled in this sector and secured chances of films.

“When I penned the song in western style for the first time, many ridiculed me. I was forced to roam around several producers for three years for making a video song. But, it was the then Nizamabad MP K Kavita who sponsored it and V6 Channel’s creative head Damodar Reddy agreed to telecast it. Till then, Bathukamma songs were natural and none wrote a song hailing the deity,” Surender told SundayScape.

The lyricist-cum-balladeer was of the opinion that the song has become an industry, opening a new avenue to many artistes and craftsmen including music composers, cameramen, sound engineers, keyboard players, editors and directors. “I feel proud to have set the trend. Bathukamma songs were once confined to streets or villages. But, it is now reaching all corners of the globe. It’s a great phenomenon,” he noted.

Mangli becomes singer

Until 2016, Mangli was a popular anchor of V6 news channel. She belted out the song, Telanganalo Putti.. Pula Pallaki Ekki, essayed by Surender in 2017 only to shot to fame. Her talent was unearthed with the help of the song. She is now being offered many opportunities in feature films. She sang a song in the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy.

Vani Vollala, an ex-Maoist and folk singer of Rajanna Sircilla district, penned a song, Pudami potthillanundi purudu posukoni paramilanichinayi ennno puvulu, in 2015, which fetched her popularity. Gadimeeda pusina ee gummadi puthalu, thempukaraye chellelu, rendered by her counterpart Madhupriya, was a huge hit on YouTube which recorded over 20 lakh views. They both continue to be featured in the Bathukamma songs.

Budding singers utilise festival

Considering the scope of reachability, to bag opportunities in films and become celebrities, many other singers, several folk singers and budding artistes are venturing into crooning the Bathukamma songs, making of video songs. They are publishing the same on video-sharing site and social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. They are able to become stars in a short span of time and also excelling feature films.

For instance, young folk singer Hanumanth Yadav from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district keeps producing video songs for every Bathukamma festival. “I produced three video songs since 2017. The festival brought me recognition. I am going to release a song narrating the importance of this festival soon. I shot many scenes in Mancherial and native district a few days back,” the son of a farmer from Pambapur village in Dahegaon mandal shared.

Other avenues

Folk singers Burra Satish, Tirupati Matla, Ganga, Naveen, etc., are shining on YouTube and social media platforms by singing the songs in view of the floral festival and many other occasions. The singers, lyricists, music directors, cameramen editors and directors are coming up with thought-provoking works on not only Bathukamma, but also Deepavali, Ganesh Chaturti, Sankranti, Ugadi and Telangana Formation Day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter