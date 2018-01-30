SP Singh to retire as CS on Wednesday

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SP Singh will retire on Wednesday on attaining superannuation. The Special Chief Secretary Irrigation S K Joshi is likely to succeed him.

Though it is customary for the Chief Secretary to get at least one extension of three months, it seems unlikely in the case of Singh. The Centre has been very particular about facilitating promotions to senior most bureaucrats to the post.

Chief Minister is also busy with the exercise of finalising his ultimate choice in the interest of the State. Binoy Kumar, BP Acharya, Ajay Mishra, Ranjiv R Acharya and Rajiv Trivedi are among the contenders for the post. The final choice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be known on Wednesday.