Single entry for 3500 buses triggers chaos at MGBS

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Chaos and confusion reign supreme at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at Imlibun.

And the reason is quite evident. There is only one entry point for over 3,500 buses that cater to about 70,000 passengers every day at this bus station, which is one of biggest in Asia.

Also read TSRTC to operate special buses for Sankranti

Despite the station sprawling over nearly 20 acres, only entry point is now available from the Shivaji Nagar Park end. Apart from city buses, buses from districts like Nalgonda and Adilabad on their way to Bengaluru and Chennai too have to use the same entry point. The exit point too is just one, that from the Chaderghat side.

Earlier, buses could enter the station via the Shivaji Nagar Park end and the CBS end as well. However, with the CBS entry point now being open to other vehicles as well, it is not available for the buses, thus throwing the smooth flow of buses into a chaos.

According to TSRTC officials, they have been raising the issue at several meetings with higher-ups for one more entry point, via the road bridge from the Rangmahal Chowrasta. However, any concrete decision on the same is yet to be taken.

“Despite requests made to authorities, the proposal is pending. Earlier, we had approached the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to facilitate another entrance to the bus station. A decision is yet to come. With the Metro rail coming near here, the additional entrance point has become all the more necessary,” TSRTC Regional Manager E Yadagiri said.

The situation turns worse during weekends and festivals when the TSRTC has to operate special buses.

With 3,500 buses carrying more than 70,000 passengers daily, one entrance was just not enough, Yadagiri said, adding that other vehicles along with RTC buses were using the same bridge to get into the bus bay, causing long traffic jams and affecting general traffic in the area as well.

Hardships faced by drivers

More than commuters and RTC officials, bus drivers are vexed with the recurrent traffic jams at Imlibun.

According to drivers, with the limited space on the stretch, traffic comes to a halt when two RTC buses use the bridge which is the only entrance to the bus complex. At night, buses are forced to wait for hours until the traffic is cleared.

A Ramulu, an RTC driver said: “From 6 pm to 11 pm, buses literally crawl here. Definitely, a new entrance will enable smooth flow of traffic. The single entry point is not only causing congestion, but is also resulting in less fuel efficiency.”