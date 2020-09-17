Singur Project gets 66,000 cusecs, highest since 2017

The hopes of farmers of Sangareddy district has come alive as the project got considerable inflows after a three years gap

Sangareddy: Singur Multipurpose project, the biggest project built across river Manjira in Telangana, has been receiving considerable inflows since midnight Wednesday. Singur, built at Singur village of Pulkal Mandal, was receiving just below 1,000 cusecs until Tuesday morning.

The hopes of farmers of Sangareddy district has come alive as the project got considerable inflows after a three years gap.

Singur was having over 30,000 acres of ayacut under it. The inflows have increased to over 66,000 cusecs at one point of time on Thursday. As the Manjira’s catchment area has witnessed heavy rains during the past three days, the inflows have swelled. The 66,000 cusecs of the inflow is the highest inflow recorded at the project since 2017.

JE Mahipal Reddy has said that the inflows have come down to 64,000 cusecs by Thursday at 6pm.

The project now holds 11 TMCfts of water against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft. The project got about 8 TMCft water during the past three days with the storage level increasing from 3.3TMCft on Tuesday morning to 11 TMCft on Thursday evening.

Since the Manjira catchment area witnessed rains throughout Thursday as well as, the Project is expected to get inflows for a couple of days more. The project received negligible inflows during 2018 and 2019 rain year. The meager inflows were not enough even to meet the drinking water needs.

