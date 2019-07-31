Sircilla Collector urges people to take plantation as social responsibility

By | Published: 9:17 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Wednesday emphasized the need to give priority on protection of the trees besides reaching the targets in plantation of saplings under the State’s flagship programme Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. Moreover, people need to consider planting the saplings as a social responsibility, he said.

As part of the fifth phase of Haritha Haram programme, the Collector, alongwith the Forest and Excise department officials, organized mega tree plantation programme in 29 hectares of land in Mandepalli and Sarampalli villages in Thangallapalli mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar said the district topped in the State for the second consecutive year in the protection of trees. With similar enthusiasm, officials should also continue to work for the protection of trees in the next summer season, he asked.

State government had fixed a target to plant 1.49 crore saplings in the district in the current phase of massive plantation drive, he said appealing the people to extend their support to the government machinery to achieve the target by participating in the plantation in a big way to make it a huge success. The Collector also fixed the department wise targets for the drive. District Rural Development Officer Bejjarapu Ravinder, Forest Range Officer Venugopal and others participated in the programme.

