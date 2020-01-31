Sircilla Collector warns Vemulawada Temple EO for poor sanitation

By | Published: 8:43 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Friday expressed his ire at Vemulawada Temple Executive Officer Krishnaveni for poor maintenance of sanitation in the temple premises.

Based on complaints sent by devotees over poor maintenance around the shrine, District Collector conducted a surprise check. While on the rounds, he found a garbage dump. Enraged over officials’ negligence in clearing the garbage, he ticked off the executive officer.

Krishna Bhaskar said he had come on a surprise visit since he had received a number of complaints from devotees over poor sanitation.

During Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, devotees from various parts of the State visit the shrine, he said, adding that pilgrims should not face any problem in the shrine and it was the responsibility of the temple authorities to provide all facilities to devotees.

Instructing the authorities to take up sanitation works in and around the temple, Collector warned officials to take action if sanitation was neglected. Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Praveen Kumar and others followed the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .