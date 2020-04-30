Sircilla girl makes device that warns, sprays sanitiser

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Karimnagar: In these days of coronavirus where personal hygiene is of paramount importance, an MSc student has come up with a device that alerts people to wash their hands and also dispenses sanitiser automatically.

B Swetha, a native of Sircilla, has named her device ‘Covid-19 Caution Device cum Automatic Sanitizer’. The gadget, she believes, will be useful in places where people gather like kirana stores, super markets, banks and even in houses. When a person approaches the device, sensors fixed in the gadget generate a voice message stating ‘please wash your hands with sanitizer’. The sanitizer is then sprayed when the person places his or hand under the gadget.

Swetha, who is pursuing MSc in computers at a private college in Karimnagar, told Telangana Today, that people were entering super market,for shopping without using sanitiser, and the same gets repeated with others, thus increasing the possibility of transmission of the virus. This can be prevented if the gadget is placed at the entrance of the shops, she said, adding that the same logic applies to other places including our homes.

