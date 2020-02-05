Sircilla officials told to make arrangements for Maha Sivaratri jatara

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Maha Sivaratri jatara to be held in Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple from February 20 to 22.

The Collector, along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna and local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, on Wednesday conducted a meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss the arrangements.

There was a possibility of a 20% surge in the turnout of devotees this year compared with last year. Instead of running buses on routine routes, RTS officials should operate special buses, he said.

He also instructed officials to identify temporary parking places and arrange lighting, drinking water, barricades and public addressing system.

The entire temple town should be decorated with special lighting arrangements. He wanted the officials to make available Mission Bhagiratha water to pilgrims by completing all works by February 15.

