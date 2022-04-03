Sircilla police conducts screening test for job aspirants

Rajanna Sircilla: Screening tests were conducted by the district police on Sunday to select candidates for free coaching that include both indoor as well as outdoor training.

Since the State government has decided to recruit police and other posts in a big way, the district police have decided to provide free coaching to SI, police constable, and Groups aspirants who could not afford the money needed for private coaching.

After police officials asked candidates to register their names with nearby police stations, 1,595 candidates, including 510 women, have registered their names in different police stations across the district in the last 10 days. Of them, 1,380 aspirants appeared for the screening test held in Government Degree College, Agraharam, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandraiah said they have decided to give free coaching to talented candidates, who could not spend money for coaching in private institutions.

Besides police, notifications to recruit jobs vacant in various government departments would be released in the days to come. So, youth should get jobs by striving hard without wasting time, he advised.

The Additional SP also advised the aspirants not to believe agents, and those who promise to provide government jobs by taking money. He pointed out that the entire recruitment process would be held in a transparent manner and said candidates can approach the police if anybody demands money for jobs.

Degree College principal Srinivas, RIs Kumaraswamy, Rajanikanth, and Yadagiri, CIs Anil Kumar, Mogili, Venkatesh, Srilatha, Bansilal, SIs and ASIs monitored the screening test.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .