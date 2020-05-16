Sircilla power looms back in action

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: After a long gap of over 40 days, the power looms of Rajanna Sircilla have whirred into life again.

The production of Bathukamma sarees has picked up pace with the weavers working round-the-clock. The aim of the production is to weave one crore sarees and blouses, worth Rs 350 crore and measuring seven crore metres, by the end of September. Though the lockdown had forced the weavers to push forward their initial deadline of August to September, things appear to be back on track now.

The decision to give exemption to the Sircilla power loom industry from the lockdown has come as a sigh of relief for nearly 20,000 weavers in the town, who were out of work due to the lockdown. Things began looking up for them after local legislator and Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao directing the district authorities to grant Rs 500 per head and Rs 500 worth essential supplies to each weaver.

There are about 30,000 power looms being used for producing 225 varieties of Bathukamma sarees, according to V Ashok Rao, Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Rajanna Sircilla.

Rao says physical distancing and other Covid-19 precautions are being followed without compromise by the weavers.

“We have instructed every weaver to strictly adhere to the government rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. Masks are mandatory. Physical distance is being maintained between weavers while working on the looms and also during lunch breaks,” he said, adding that the sarees are to be distributed for free to women above 18 years in connection with the Bathukamma festival.

The Minister too is happy about the development, tweeting about the looms being back in action the other day.

“Proud of my talented weaver brothers & sisters from Sircilla who’ve restarted the production of #BathukammaSarees. My aim as local MLA is to make #SircillaWeaves a brand to reckon with. Textile park & Apparel park will be the key to make this happen,” (sic) he tweeted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .