Sircilla, Siddipet collectors visit Ananthagiri R&R works

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Karimnagar: Collectors D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla) and P Venkatram Reddy (Siddipet) inspected the ongoing relief and rehabilitation works of Ananthagiri reservoir.

Based on Krishna Bhaskar’s invite, Venkatram Reddy came to Ananthagiri since the project was located on the borders of both the districts. With a view to complete R&R works before arrival of Kaleshwaram project water to Ananthagiri, they inspected the works of house constructions and other basic facilities.

They instructed officials and contractors to speed up works. Earlier, Krishna Bhaskar along with Joint Collector Yasmeen Basha and other officers visited Thangallapalli R&R colony and instructed officials and contractors to complete works within three days. Ongoing works such as internal roads, drainages, electricity, drinking water and other works were examined. Collector questioned Superintendent Engineer, Panchayat Raj, Srinivas over the delay of works. Krishna Bhaskar instructed officials to speed up works by deploying 20 additional teams of workers and continued works round the clock in shift system. He told officials to complete the erection of current polls within two days.

