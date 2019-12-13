Sircilla will be weekend getaway: Collector

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Friday said Sircilla would soon emerge as a weekend tourism spot with the availability of Mid Manair reservoir water.

Backwaters of MMD reach Sircilla with the storage at 22 tmc as against its total capacity of 25 tmc. Local MLA has decided to develop Ramappa hillocks as tourism spot by constructing guest house on hillocks, cottages and boating point in backwaters.

Collector along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna visited Ramappa hillocks on Friday evening to examine possibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar informed that the Minister had plans to develop Ramappa hills as tourism spot. Tourism Department would construct guest house on hillocks and cottages at the bottom for the convenience of visitors.

Besides the boating point, arrangements would also be made for water sports in MMD backwaters, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Sammaiah, town planning officer Ansar, irrigation officer Amarender Reddy and others also visited Ramappa hills.

