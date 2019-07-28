Sirpur Paper Mills ignoring locals: Lorry association

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Mild tension prevailed when members of Kaghaznagar Lorry Owners Association torched an old lorry and one of them attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Saturday as part of a fortnight long protest against the attitude of the management of Sirpur Paper Mills. Police, however, pacified the members and brought the situation under control. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the town till August 2 to prevent any untoward incidents.

V Kishore, president of the association alleged that the management of the recently revived paper manufacturer was hiring vehicles from neighbouring States to transport raw material and pulp required for paper production, affecting their livelihood. “The association’s demand is for SPM to provide us transportation work,” he said, and sought the intervention of local public representatives’ in addressing the issue.

The members began talks with the management two weeks ago. But, the management reportedly turned down the request of 33 per cent of work to locals. Consequently, the disgruntled owners launched a protest and some of them torched a lorry. They later launched a dharna near the spot. Fire tenders could not douse the flames as the agitators blocked the route.

At this juncture, Usman, a lorry owner, tried to commit suicide by taking the pesticide and locking himself up in a room, accusing the cops of supporting the paper mill. Police managed to bring him out and rushed to a hospital where his condition is learned to be stable. Special police teams were posted in and around the office of the association.

In the meantime, Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the town and an order to this effect was issued by Kaghaznagar Mandal Revenue Officer. The industrial town has come under a security blanket. The police advised people not to gather in numbers exceeding five members in the town in view of the regulation.