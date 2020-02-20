Sirpur (T) MLA distributes smart TVs to 50 government schools

By | Published: 12:38 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In an attempt to empower students in digital learning, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa distributed smart TV sets to 50 government schools in Kagaznagar on Wednesday. He sponsored the sets in collaboration with Chetana Foundation, a Khammam-based voluntary organisation.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, who was the chief guest, was all praise for Konappa. She said it was a laudable effort to donate smart TV sets to government educational institutions in one of the backward constituencies of Telangana. She advised philanthropists and voluntary organisations to draw inspiration from the MLA and take up similar social service activities.

Venigalla Ravi, a representative of Chetana Foundation, said the organisation was proud to be partnering with the Konappa, who is known for serving the needy. He said the sets would help students learn tough topics of science, mathematics and social subjects with ease. He recalled that the foundation donated sets in the past too.

Konappa termed the services of the voluntary organisation as precious. He said it distributed sewing machines to women of Kagaznagar town, transforming their lives. He asked teachers to teach using the TV sets. He requested pupils to bring recognition to Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency by excelling in academics.

ZP Vice-Chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao, Koneru Trust chairman Koneru Vamshi, Kagaznagar Municipal Chairperson Saddam Hussain, Vice-Chairman Rachakonda Girish Kumar, Chintalamanepalli Mandal Parishad President Dubbula Nanayya, and other public representatives and headmasters of government schools were present.

