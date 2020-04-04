Sirpur (T) MLA sponsors groceries to 1,200 families

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa sponsored kits of groceries to 1,200 economically weak families in Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T) and Kowtala mandals, who were hit by lockdown, on Saturday.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao distributed the essential commodities to the poor. Krishna Rao handed over the kits containing 11 varieties of groceries including vegetables to the poor at their doorstep in several villages of the three mandals.

He said that the programme would be continued on Sunday and to cover all the financially weak families. He said that the legislator was moved by the plight of the poor and so decided to come to their rescue.

Many recipients expressed happiness over the gesture of MLA and thanked him for delivering the groceries directly to their homes. They said that they were struggling to meet ends due to the ongoing lockdown imposed for preventing the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. They added that their livelihood was hit by the rule.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .