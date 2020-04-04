Sirpur (T) MLA’s aid to 1,200 families

By | Published: 7:55 pm 7:57 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa distributed kits of groceries to 1,200 economically weak families in Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T) and Kowtala mandals, who were hit by the lockdown, on Saturday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao distributed the essential commodities to the poor. Krishna Rao handed over the kits containing 11 varieties of groceries including vegetables to the poor at their doorstep in several villages of the three mandals. He said that the distribution programme would be continued on Sunday to cover all the financially weak families. The legislator said that he was moved by the plight of the poor and so decided to come to their rescue.

Many recipients expressed happiness over the gesture of MLA and thanked him for delivering the groceries directly to their homes. They said that they were struggling to meet ends due to the ongoing lockdown imposed for containment of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. They added that their livelihood was hit by the rule.

