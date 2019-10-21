Sisters Kajal and Nisha Aggarwal to dub for Frozen 2 Telugu?

By | Published: 7:41 pm

It hasn’t even been a while now and social media has been ablaze with the news of Bollywood’s desi girls – Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra lending their voice for one of Disney’s most-anticipated films this year – Frozen 2.

Fans of the billion-dollar franchise are at their excited best on the internet as Priyanka and Parineeti revealed the news by dropping a motion poster of the film. With the sequel set to release in less than a month from now, the frenzy surrounding the film seems to go up a notch with every passing day.

And with the movie set to release in Telugu as well, we’re filled with intrigue as to who could be the leading voices for the film to make the audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana go crazy.

A little birdie chirped to us that Telugu cinema’s favourite sister duo could be the one lending their voices to play Elsa and Anna in Telugu . Rumour has it that Kajal and Nisha Aggarwal might just be the lucky ladies to play these two iconic roles.

Well, if Priyanka and Parineeti can, what’s stopping Kajal and Nisha from doing the same? Will we get to see another pair of sensational sisters rock it behind the mic for one of the most-loved animated franchise in history? Let’s wait and see! Frozen 2 is set to hit Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.